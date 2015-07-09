Credit card interest ease for customers who switch to visa and CIBC First Caribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean is putting more cash into the pockets of credit card holders over the next six months, by waiving interest on existing credit cards balances when customers swit ...

Customer Service Providers Validate their Skills through Certification

Fourteen front-line employees, and supervisors and managers of front-line employees sharpened their knowledge, skills, and attitudes in the area of customer service delivery, and w ...

ECONOMIC CITIZENSHIP ISSUES

The young Team Unity Government has declared its intention to clean up the country's Economic Citizenship Program. In this regard, it engaged IPSA International's services and thus ...

Communities and Citizens Critical Partners in Fight Against Crime

Acting Commissioner of Police Stafford Liburd encouraged citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to come forward with any information they may have about ongoing criminal activities in St. ...

ST. KITTS-NEVIS YOUTH MINISTER ATTENDS REGIONAL MEETING

St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Youth, the Honourable Shawn Richards is engaging in discussions with counterparts from across the region on ways to empower youth and draft strategi ...

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS LEAD AT UNESCO BOARD MEETING

Officials from St. Kitts and Nevis played a pivotal role at the 196th session of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Executive Board, recen ...

TAKING CARE OF PEOPLE IS PRIORITY SAYS PM HARRIS

Eunella Henry of McKnight, St. Kitts is in Venezuela for medical treatment to dislodge a bullet in her leg after a shooting in July 2014   Reflection on the event, Ms. Henry s ...

